Salman Khan to rule box office with new movies?

Salman Khan was on a hiatus of 2 years from Hindi films. After Antim he didn’t headline any movie however, he did play a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ritesh Deshmukh’s Marathi film Ved. In the meantime, he also shared the screen with Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in Telugu film Godfather making his Tollywood debut. Bhaijaan will give an Eid treat after two years with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and would continue to appear in some much-awaited biggies. Read on to know Salman Khan's upcoming movies.