Kiss Sixth Sense to Mr. Plankton: Top 7 PASSIONATE Korean dramas you just can't ignore

1/7





These shows aren’t just about sweet love stories. They dig into heartbreak, betrayal, trust, trauma, all the complicated stuff that makes romance messy, tangled, and unforgettable.

2/7





Mr. Plankton (2024) Mr. Plankton doesn’t stick to just one mood, it’s equal parts heartbreak and playful chemistry. The plot follows a man who learns he doesn’t have much time left. So he embarks on a final adventure, accidentally pulling his ex-girlfriend back into his orbit. There’s sadness, sure, but also a surprising amount of flirtation and spark as the two reconnect and face their tangled feelings.

3/7





Business Proposal (2022) This drama exploded in popularity for a reason: it’s funny, charming, and has real chemistry between the leads. A woman goes on a blind date pretending to be her best friend, only to realize the guy sitting across from her is her boss. Cue chaos, and plenty of sizzle. Viewers loved the main couple, but honestly, it was the second couple’s playful, passionate romance that really got fans talking.

Advertisement

4/7





The Lover (2015) Before K-dramas started loosening up, The Lover was already breaking the mold. The anthology series follows four couples living in the same apartment building, each dealing with their own brand of relationship drama, age gaps, same-sex love, you name it. The show took a real, unfiltered look at intimacy, mixing bold humor and honest storylines in a way that’s still refreshing.

5/7





Kiss Sixth Sense (2022) Take one supernatural twist: a woman who glimpses the future every time she kisses someone. Toss in her accidentally locking lips with her strict, mysterious boss, and suddenly she’s plagued by flashes of an unexpected future together. The setup is awkward, funny, and seriously tense as the attraction builds.

6/7





Love to Hate You (2023) If you like fiery chemistry and banter, this one’s for you. A skeptical lawyer and a famous actor, both carrying serious trust issues, meet and immediately clash. The arguments are sharp, but the tension turns into undeniable attraction. The female lead’s confidence and wit made the show a standout for lots of viewers.

Advertisement

7/7



