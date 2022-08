KK birth anniversary: Rare pictures with his family will leave you teary-eyed!

Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath also lovingly known as KK passed away on May 31 due to heart attack while he was performing in Kolkata. The singer would have been 54 today. The legendary singer left his family, fans and admirers in deep shock. He recorded songs in various languages and ruled millions of hearts with his electrifying and soulful music. On the occasion of his birth anniversary today, let's have a look at the pictures of the playback singer with his wife Jyothy Krishna and kids.