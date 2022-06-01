Shantanu Moitra recalls his bond with KK

Composer Shantanu worked with KK a lot. They have been friends for a long time. He composed Sherdil’s song which is probably his last song ever. Shantanu penned a heartfelt note recalling and cherishing their bond over Parathas. He wrote, “U took me to my first recording studio,u sang my first jingle,I had my first late night parantha with u. We had joys we had fun we had seasons in the sun. And u probably sang your last song with me. Will miss ur laughter, will miss u KK. Thank u for everything . Rest in peace. PS: we never remembered to click pics so this is all I have . You would say , you and me don’t need to click .”