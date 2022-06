Image credit: Viral Bhayani

KK's wife

Today, the funeral of late singer Krishnakumar Kunnath was held in Mumbai. The singer passed away after delivering an energetic performance in Kolkata. As per reports, he died due to a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife and two children. At the crematorium, his family members were present to bid him a final adieu. His wife Jyothy Krishna reflected a very calm and composed demeanour. A strong woman in every form.