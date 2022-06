Image credit: Viral Bhayani

KK last rites

Singer KK passed away in 31st May 2022 in Kolkata. The singer was in the city for a concert and after feeling sick he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. His mortal remains were bought to Mumbai last night, and today, his funeral is going to take place. Many celebs from the music industry visited his house to pay their last respects to the late singer.