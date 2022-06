Image credit: Instagram

KK dies at 53

Singer KK died last night at the age of 53. His demise has shocked Bollywood celebs and his fans. The singer was in Kolkata for a concert, and according to reports, after the concert when he reached hotel, his suddenly fell ill and collapsed on the stairs. KK was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Many Bollywood celebs have mourned his demise on social media. Well, in just few months of 2022, music industry has lost many gems.