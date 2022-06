Image credit: Instagram

KK's 5 biggest hits starring big Bollywood stars

Singer KK, 53, died of a suspected heart attack on Tuesday after a performance at a college in Kolkata. His last rites were performed in Mumbai on Thursday while his family bid him tearful adieu. The singer, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, made his Bollywood playback singing debut with 'Chhod Aaye Hum' from the Gulzar directorial 'Maachis', and has some of the biggest hits to his credit across languages. As KK moves to his heavenly abode, let's take a look at his biggest hits which featured the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebs from the Hindi film industry.