KK's funeral

Singer KK died last night at the age of 53. His demise has shocked Bollywood celebs and his fans. The singer was in Kolkata for a concert, and reportedly, after the concert when he reached hotel, his suddenly fell sick. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The singer’s mortal remains were kept at Rabindra Sadan, Kolkata where family paid their last respects. Many Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to mourn his demise.