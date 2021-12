KL Rahul graces Tadap premiere

Tadap is the biggest release of this week. The movie is momentous for Suniel Shetty and fam as it marks the debut of their son, Ahan. KL Rahul who is dating actress Athiya Shetty came to show support for his beloved’s brother. The Shetty family has accepted him whole-heartedly. Dad Suniel Shetty said that they look “brilliant together” and also thanked him for a great birthday gift when he scored a 100 at Lord’s in August 2021. Athiya was in London with KL Rahul for the greater part of the series. While the couple have made it official on Instagram, these pictures prove that it is perhaps only a matter of time till they declare taking their relationship to the next level. Have a look…