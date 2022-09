KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are reportedly set to tie the knot soon. A date is not yet fixed nor have the concerned parties communicated anything official, but all talk indicates that the cricketer and actress are ready to walk down the aisle any time now. Before that happens though, let’s check out the expected guest list for the wedding, which might include dignitaries like Virat Kohli, Sanjay Dutt, Akansha Ranjan and more…