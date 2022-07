Image credit: YouTube

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda on Koffee With Karan 7

South stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen on Koffee With Karan 7. While Samantha will be coming on the show with Akshay Kumar, Vijay will be accompanied by his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. Everyone is keen to watch them on the show. But, will Karan get more South stars on the show this season? Below is the list of South stars audience would love to see on KWK 7.