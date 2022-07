Koffee with Karan 7: Pregnant Alia Bhatt flaunts her wedding ring with a pink dress

Alia Bhatt is one of the first guests on Koffee with Karan 7 along with Ranveer Singh. The two are working together on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. She has shared pics of hers in a pink dress which she has worn for the episode. It is a light pink dress with tulip motifs done on it. Alia Bhatt has a love for mini dresses, and few carry them off better than her. Alia Bhatt is now in London for the shoot of Heart Of Stone which has Gal Gadot in the lead. In the pics, she has her trademark dewy makeup and flaunts her huge wedding ring. Take a look…