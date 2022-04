Image credit: Instagram

Celebs expected on Koffee With Karan 7

After Koffee With Karan 6 made news for all the wrong reasons, it was being reported that Karan Johar might not come back with the new season of his popular chat show. But it looks like, the wait is finally getting over as reports have been doing the rounds that KJo is all set to host the new season of Koffee With Karan. Newly wedded couples Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and other celebrities are expected to be Karan Johar's guest list. Take a look.