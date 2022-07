Bollywood actors who refused to be on Koffee with Karan

Host Karan Johar is back for Koffee with Karan season 7. Having stood the test of time for 18 long years, Koffee with Karan has grabbed headlines courtesy its guests' intimate conversations and candid confessions, and this season looks to up the ante. With a new episode dropping every Thursday exclusively on Disney Hotstar, longtime fans are in for a treat as Koffee with Karan 7 has returned from 7th July onward. However, not everybody seems enamoured with the show, including those in the industry like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and more Bollywood actors who’ve refused to be a part of Koffee with Karan. Here are their pretty valid reasons…