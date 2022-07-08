Image credit: Instagram

Karan Johar on being vilified and being called GayJo

Karan poured his heart out as he returned with Koffee With Karan after 2 years. A lot I went through and it was not an easy time, and at that point of time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. And at one point of time, I also thought that I was never going to come back with the show because there was a lot of attack. I don't know, but there is a snake emoji that comes with KJo, either they call me 'GayJo' or the snake comes out and I don't know why. Which part of me feels or seems like a snake I don't know and want to tell everyone that I am far from one, in fact, I am scared of them, he said. Ranveer backed him up and lashed out at trolls saying, All you trolls, leave my Karan alone. He is just a Gudda.