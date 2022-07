Alia Bhatt gets an unimaginable proposal from Ranbir Kapoor that left her shook

Alia Bhatt is happily married to Ranbir Kapoor and the actress revealed a lot if things about her marriage with her dream man. But the best thing was how he made all the efforts to propose her. She said, I wasn't prepared for it because we were tired of all the delays due to Covid. But he left me surprised with all the preparation. We were at our favourite place Masaai Maara and in between the jungle he took the ring and proposed, and the surprising thing was he even manage a photograph as he knows what photos mean to me so yes that was the sweetest and the rest, I would want to keep it to myself. She concluded with a broad smile.