Image credit: Google

Alia Bhatt – Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan

Alia Bhatt recently came on Koffee With Karan and the actress stated that she is friends with her hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s exes, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Well, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was totally right and here’s a list of times when Alia actually proved that she is friends with Deepika and Katrina. Alia came on Koffee With Karan 6 with Deepika, and the actresses showcased that they share a fantastic rapport with each other.