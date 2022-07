Samantha Ruth Prabhu roasts Karan Johar

Koffee With Karan season 7 is being discussed a lot. The first two episodes grabbed a lot of attention. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the guests of the first episode while Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were a part of the second. Now, the third episode will have Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. The teaser of the show has Samantha Ruth Prabhu trolling Karan Johar. When asked about her marriage, Samantha Ruth Prabhu accuses Karan for being the reason for unhappy marriages. She says, 'You are the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G. In fact, the reality is KGF.' This is not the first time that the host has been trolled on his own show.