Karan Johar never fails to take Alia Bhatt's name on every episode of the show and he gets brutally trolled for the same, seems like the filmmaker is used to online hatred and criticism and takes it with the pinch of the salt every time. Netizen claim that he forces every actress right from Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to admit that Alia is the top actress in Bollywood and he should stop doing it.