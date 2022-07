Image credit: Instagram

Karan Johar made it all about Alia Bhatt and less of Ranveer Singh

Right from the beginning of the episode, Karan looked as if he made the episode about Alia, her marriage and love story with Ranbir, her working experiences and less about Ranveer. The filmmaker allowed Alia to talk without any interruption, however, both Karan and Alia kept interjecting Ranveer while he was sharing his experiences. At the end of the episode, Ranveer even made a heartfelt confession on how he doesn't care about what people think of him and wants to speak his mind and expresses his disappointment, regardless of any situation.