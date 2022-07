Koffee With Karan 7 episode 2: Sara confirms dating Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan had confessed to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan on the coffee couch once. Then they went on to work in Love Aaj Kal. There was a buzz about Sara and Kartik dating each other whilst shooting for the movie. However, neither of them confirmed anything about it. In the latest episode, Karan reminded her of the same and outed her saying that it did happen. Yeah, Sara replied, thus confirming the rumours.