Koffee With Karan 7: From disrespecting Nayanthara to downgrading Sara Ali Khan; 5 times Karan Johar faced backlash for his attitude Karan Johar has been inviting a lot of trouble himself with Koffee With Karan 7. This time he is getting slammed by Nayanthara's fans for disrespecting her after Samantha said that she feels Nayanthara is the biggest actress and exclaimed that she is not even on his list.