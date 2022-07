Kangana Ranaut on Koffee With Karan

The first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 is going to air soon and fans cannot keep calm! But before the new set of shocking, surprising, witty and spiciest statements, here's looking at the most controversial statement made in earlier seasons. The most iconic and epic statement till date remains to be that of Kangana Ranaut. She called Karan Johar the 'Flagbearer of Nepotism' and that led to the biggest controversy in the industry ever.