Koffee With Karan 7

Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan is one of the most talked about chat shows in the country. Karan is the most talked about host and is known for courting controversies and even getting roasted by his own guests on the show. Nonetheless, there is a loyal fanbase of Koffee With Karan, who has been watching the show for the last 6 seasons, ardently. Koffee With Karan began in 2004 and consists of various segments and gift hampers. And out of the guests, Karan and the juicy gossip discussed on Karan Johar's chat show, one of the most talked about things is the hamper.