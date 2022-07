Koffee With Karan 7

We all are super pumped for Koffee With Karan 7. Some of the spiciest gossip from the film industry will roll out soon. And will we are unable to contain our excitement, there is a piece of bitter news. Shah Rukh Khan may not be a part of this season. In the past, King Khan has appeared on Koffee With Karan several times and he has been his candid best. He has made some of the most candid, funny and shocking statements on the show. Here's a recap for all.