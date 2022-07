Gauri Khan on Aryan Khan drug case

Koffee With Karan 7 is going to get even more exciting with each episode. As per the report, Gauri Kahn will be making her entry in the show with Bhavna Panday and Maheep Kapoor on the show. It is said that Gauri is expected to open up about the drug case trial that her elder son Aryan Khan went through and this automatically makes the show the most excited to watch!