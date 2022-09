Celebs who bashed Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 7 concluded recently with the Koffee Awards. The show is one of the most loved and also one of the most trolled ones in the world of entertainment and chat shows. Karan Johar is one of the most trolled celebrities in showbiz as well. He has grown to ignore the trolls but not just netizens, even Bollywood celebrities have taken a dig at Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. Recently, Vivek Agnihotri slammed KWK. But before him, a lot of other celebs have slammed the show. From Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu, let's check out the list here: