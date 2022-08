Koffee with Karan 7 worst episodes – Aamir Khan and Kareena Kappor Khan

Seven episodes of Koffee with Karan season 7 are so far over, comprising a total of fourteen guests. And while most were entertaining a couple of them didn't land on the money. Which was the least entertaining of the lot though? We conducted a poll a short while ago and the results are finally in, with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kappor Khan’s episode being voted as hitherto the least entertaining of all on Koffee with Karan 7, accumulating a whopping 40% votes, which could also be a cast of unwarranted and irrational negativity spilling over from Laal Singh Chaddha. Check out where the other episodes rank…