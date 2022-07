Image credit: YouTube

Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 4 promo

Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 4 will be out on 28th July 2022, and the promo of the show has been released. The episode 4 will have Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananaya Panday. Vijay will be the second South star this season to grace the show after Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress impressed one and all with her answers, and now, all eyes are on Vijay. Here are some interesting things that we got to see in the promo…