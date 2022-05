Image credit: Instagram

South celebs on Karan Johar's guest list?

After throwing the bait with regards to Koffee With Karan not returning, filmmaker-producer-talk show host Karan Johar has now stated that the seventh season of the hugely popular chat show will return this time on the streaming medium, Disney+ Hotstar. A few hours after his earlier Instagram post, Karan revealed that the show will see some of the biggest stars of the country gracing the couch as the fight for the iconic coffee hamper will only get fierce in the new season. While there's a lot of anticipation the fans, let's take a look at the probable list of South celebrities such as Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna and others who might grace Karan Johar's popular chat show.