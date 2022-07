Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandana are also rumoured to be a couple. Talking about her, he called her to be his buddy. He stated, 'We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so bond develops quicker.'