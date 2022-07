Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor

It was Shahid Kapoor himself who confirmed his relationship with Priyanka Chopra. He had spoken about his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra. He said, '“See, my relationship with Kareena was longer and with Priyanka, it was shorter. I think the man that I am today is because of all the experiences that I’ve had. So I wouldn’t want to delete any of the memories. It’s taught me a lot.'