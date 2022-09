Shah Rukh Khan is the easiest person to live with admits Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the golden couples in Bollywood and their love story is every bit dreamy and inspiring, praising SRK in the show Gauri revealed one thing she loves about him is he is the most easiest person to live with. Elaborating on it Gauri said that he is not a fussy eater at all and even if there is new salt in the food, he will happily eat it. These minor details about the favourite couple definitely left their fans fall in love with them all over again.