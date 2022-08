Taapsee dropped from Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Taapsee Pannu had shocked many when she revealed that she was removed from Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh. To Mumbai Mirror, she stated that she shifted her dates for the film and at the last minute, she was replaced. Producers did not give her a clear reason why. She was quoted saying, 'oor Mudassar (director Mudassar Ali) also hasn't been given a reason for it. He was just asked to 'take someone else.' When I tried to confront the producers, I wasn't given a proper reason. As much as I have been trying to get some clarity on the matter, they have been putting the conversation off, which is very weird.'