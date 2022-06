Image credit: Instagram

Celebs expected on Koffee With Karan 7

Karan Johar has officially announced that Koffee With Karan 7 is on its way and fans are finding it difficult to contain their excitement. The show is known to bring the juiciest and spiciest gossip of Bollywood as celebrities candidly speak with the host. The last season was controversial for many reasons. But Karan Johar sure seems to be pretty excited for this one. But here's a bummer, Ranbir Kapoor has refused to be a guest on the show. Scroll on.