KWK 8: Arjun Kapoor talks about the box office failures

Arjun Kapoor spoke his heart out about the box office failures and said that he was the first actor in his generation to deliver a 100-crore film with Dharma and Sajid Nadiadwala that was 2 States. He said that he has seen the high and lows in life and has done all kinds of work. He said, 'I've been part of films that didn't pan out but I didn't do them with the intent of making bad films. They just turned out to not be the best. You can't control the box office, unfortunately. I'm patient, my time will come. All the wrongs can get right with one Friday but I've to just keep at it and not get discouraged'.