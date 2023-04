Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The Shershaah couple might also make their first public appearance on the show, and it cannot get more exciting than this. Sid and Kiara's wedding will be the most exciting topic of discussion. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 8: Ranbir Kapoor to grace coffee couch with Alia Bhatt in first episode after refusing to appear on the chat show