Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi to stay away from Koffee With Karan 8

Emraan Hashmi has Tiger 3 coming up and a very good reason to be on KWK to promote his biggie. But he had said that she regrets calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plastic on KWK, that spoiled his image as well as terms with the actress. Since he is not someone to mince his words, he may avoid coming to the show and getting into trouble due to his words all over again.