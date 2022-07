Koffee With Karan: Mira Rajput Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Anushka Sharma and more guests who brutally trolled Karan Johar on his own show Karan Johar is back with his popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7, however, there have been many celebs such as Mira Rajput Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Twinkle Khanna among others in the past who took potshots at the host on his own. Take a look.