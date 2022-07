Deepika Padukone has no regret of RK tattoo

In the same show Koffee With Karan season 3, Deepika admitted that she had no regrets of making a tattoo of Ranbir Kapoor's initials and she will never remove it. She said , I know the media is concerned that how will I get rid of the tattoo, and I have even removed it, but it is going to stay and not going anywhere.