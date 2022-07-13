Image credit: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan wants to date Vijay Deverakonda

It would be safe to say that Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan helps celebrities to become a romantic couple. Sara Ali Khan recently expressed her desire to date Vijay Deverakonda, who loved the way she pronounced her surname. While it is too early to say that the two might end up dating each other, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and others became a couple when they expressed their fondness for each other on the Koffee couch. Take a look.