Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wedding

American media personality, socialite, model and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian walked down the aisle with American musician partner Travis Barker, drummer of rock band Blink-182, on Sunday, 22nd May, at the historic L'Olivetta villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy, in the company of family and a few close friends, followed by a reception at the nearby and equally historic 16th-century castle, Castello Brown. Shortly after exchanging vows, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared a few dreamy pics from their wedding on their official Instagram handles. Check them out below: