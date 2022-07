Jankee Parekh - Sufi Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta's singer wife, Jankee Parekh is a doting other to their toddler son, Sufi. She has been sharing a lot of notes online, talking about her motherhood experience. Jankee and Nakuul welcomed Sufi amidst lockdown during the pandemic. And they were hit with the virus as well. Jankee has had her share of downs in her journey after embracing motherhood but she learned and shared her lessons. One of which is about breastfeeding. Jankee revealed Sufi would throw up after giving breastmilk and would cry. Jankee worried that she is not able to produce enough milk for Sufi. There were a lot of comments made on the same. It had led to self-doubt. However, Jankee decided to not give up and inculcated a proper diet. Eventually, Jankee was able to produce milk for Sufi and feed. him.