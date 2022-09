Krishna Shroff looked sexy in a slit dress

Krishna Shroff was clicked by the paps outside a popular Japanese eatery in Bandra. The fitness entrepreneur wore a brown dress with a slit. The strappy dress highlighted her curves to perfection. Krishna Shroff skipped makeup and had tied her half in a half pony bun. She carried a Louis Vuitton bag. It looked like she was a bit tired as she made her way to the restaurant. Krishna Shroff who is the sister of Tiger Shroff, and daughter of Jackie Shroff is very popular on social media.