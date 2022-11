Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Kriti Sanon steps out for Bhediya promotions

Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. She is busy with the film's promotions and leaving no stone unturned to promote her film. She recently stepped out wearing a plunging neckline blouse for the promotions and turned many heads with her stunning appearance. Take a look.