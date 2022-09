Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur

Liger actress Ananya Panday appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and revealed that she is single. On Karan Johar's chat show it was revealed that something seems to be cooking between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. There are rumors that both Ananya and Aditya are in a relationship, but have not revealed anything as of now. Also Read - Adipurush costars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are taking it slow before they tell the world about being in a relationship? [Exclusive]