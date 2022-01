Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla too spoke about casting couch where she said your waist and chest size are questioned, she said, It’s just insane. What are the parameters for being here? What are they? It was a period where it, alongside all the casting couch that went on with it and then a lot from the south (film industry) actually and it was quite a difficult period…It was there but I don’t think those are not the right parameters that define you or make you believe or disbelieve on where you want to be or where you are at.” This was actually my first film meeting in Bombay that I went for. So I was doing television and then I went for this first meeting. You know it’s their job to kind of get you in the space where you question yourself. And this happens to most women also where their appearance is questioned.