Kriti Sanon was recently spotted in the city as she attends Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer's birthday party wearing a sexy dress.

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted in the city as she attends Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer's birthday party wearing a sexy dress. While there were huge crowd gathered to have a glimpse of the actress and this one gesture of the girl won hearts. There was one dwarf fan who insisted her to take picture with her and she wasn't very comfortable in that dress but chose to still pose by kneeling.