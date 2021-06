Image credit: Instagram

Fan love for KRPKAB

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will be returning with season 3. The promos of the show are out and fans are super-excited to have Dev and Sonakshi back on television. Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Supriya Pilgaonkar and others are shooting Siliguri for the show. They met a lot of fans there in Siliguri and also clicked a lot of pictures with them.